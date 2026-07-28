Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Northern New Jersey and Lower Hudson Valley Until 8 p.m.; Flash Flooding Threat Continues

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 8:00 p.m. EDT for northern New Jersey and portions of New York’s Lower Hudson Valley, as strong thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region this afternoon and evening.

The storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours, creating hazardous conditions for travel and outdoor activities.

In addition to the severe weather threat, flash flooding is possible across the entire region through Wednesday. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall may lead to rapidly rising water on roads, in low-lying areas, and near small streams and creeks.

Residents are urged to monitor the latest weather updates, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be prepared to seek shelter if severe thunderstorms approach. Drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roadways, as water levels can rise quickly and create dangerous conditions.