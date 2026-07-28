Breaking: Sirens Sound in Southern Israel Near Gaza Border

Air raid sirens were activated in communities near the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, warning residents of a potential incoming threat.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet released immediate details on the cause of the alert or whether any projectiles were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Residents in the affected areas were instructed to follow emergency guidance and seek shelter as required. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information as the situation develops.