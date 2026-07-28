At Least Five Injured During Illegal Street Takeovers in Los Angeles County

At least five people were injured during a series of illegal street takeovers across Los Angeles County on Sunday night, including a crash in Northridge where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of spectators, authorities said.

The most serious incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. near Wilbur Avenue and Parthenia Street in Northridge. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one person was transported to a hospital, and all of the injured are expected to survive.

Surveillance video from a nearby business appears to show a white vehicle losing control while performing donuts before crashing into bystanders gathered around the intersection. Skid marks were left across the roadway following the collision.

Paul Ghattas of Fantazy Motorsports, which shared the surveillance footage, said the intersection has become a well-known location for illegal sideshows and warned that such incidents have repeatedly put spectators at risk.

A separate street takeover was also reported at Century Boulevard and Avalon Boulevard in the Watts neighborhood. Video from the scene showed vehicles performing donuts and burnouts while fireworks were set off in front of hundreds of spectators.

Police said the crowd dispersed when officers arrived. No arrests were immediately reported.

Authorities continue to discourage attendance at illegal street takeovers, warning that both participants and spectators face significant risks of serious injury or death.