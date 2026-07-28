Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs During Los Angeles Raids

Civil rights organizations have alleged that some immigration agents involved in enforcement operations in Los Angeles last summer used racial slurs when referring to people detained during the raids.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the allegations were revealed in court filings submitted as part of a legal effort asking a federal judge to prohibit immigration agents from conducting stops based on alleged racial profiling.

The report states that the alleged remarks appear in body camera footage and text messages obtained during the case.

The allegations have not been independently verified in court, and the federal government has not publicly commented on the claims.

The legal challenge remains ongoing as civil rights groups seek additional court action regarding immigration enforcement practices in Southern California.