Special Weather Statement issued for Saint Cloud and Narcoossee, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Saint Cloud and Narcoossee, Florida, valid until 1:45 p.m. EDT.

Forecasters warn that a strong thunderstorm moving through the area could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph. While hail is not expected, residents should be prepared for hazardous winds capable of downing small tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

People in the affected areas are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy building until the storm passes and continue monitoring local weather updates.