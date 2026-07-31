Earthquake near Naples, Italy causes damage; authorities assessing impact

NAPLES, Italy — Damage has been reported following an earthquake near Naples, Italy, with emergency authorities assessing the extent of the impact.

Video: Strong 4.7 earthquake causes significant damage in Campi Flegrei, Italy https://t.co/eqt4NdsqnP pic.twitter.com/4zTQ7Y8ZvV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

Officials have not yet released details on the severity of the damage, and there is no official confirmation of casualties at this time.

Emergency crews are inspecting affected areas as authorities continue to evaluate the situation. More information is expected as assessments continue.