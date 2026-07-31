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SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Initial reports indicate that a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II has crashed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California, home of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Video: Reports of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B crash at MCAS Miramar in San Diego https://t.co/3o5cmsFspr pic.twitter.com/P9n1ldcfnp — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 31, 2026

Emergency crews have responded to the scene, but officials have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the incident, the condition of the pilot, or whether there were any injuries on the ground.

The U.S. Marine Corps has not yet released an official statement. The situation remains developing.