Update: EasyJet Flight U23043 Declares Emergency While En Route to Portugal

An EasyJet flight traveling from Belfast International Airport (BFS) to Faro Airport (FAO), Portugal, has declared an emergency after squawking 7700, the international transponder code used by aircraft to indicate a general emergency.

Flight U23043 transmitted the emergency code while en route, prompting aviation tracking services to flag the aircraft.

The reason for the emergency has not yet been disclosed, and there has been no immediate statement from EasyJet regarding the nature of the incident.

A 7700 squawk can be triggered by a wide range of situations, including technical issues, medical emergencies, or other onboard events requiring priority assistance from air traffic control.

The aircraft remains under close monitoring, and additional information is expected as the situation develops.