Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $800 Million Ahead of Tonight’s Drawing

Lottery players across North Carolina and much of the United States will have a chance to compete for an estimated $800 million Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The massive prize is one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots of the year, drawing increased interest from players hoping to become the game’s next multimillionaire.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET. Tickets must be purchased before the sales cutoff in each participating state.

Lottery officials remind players to play responsibly and to check their tickets after the drawing to see if they have won a prize.