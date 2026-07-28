Florida Heat Alert: Heat Index Expected to Exceed 110°F Across North and Central Florida This Week

Dangerous heat and humidity are expected to affect much of North and Central Florida this week, with the heat index forecast to climb well into the 110s, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Emergency officials are urging residents and visitors to take precautions as extreme temperatures and high humidity combine to create hazardous outdoor conditions.

To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, officials recommend:

Staying indoors or in air-conditioned spaces during the hottest parts of the day.

Drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.

Monitoring local Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings .

and . Checking on elderly neighbors, young children, and anyone without adequate cooling.

People working or exercising outdoors are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade and avoid strenuous activity during peak afternoon heat.

Authorities continue to remind Floridians to stay weather-aware and follow local heat safety guidance throughout the week.