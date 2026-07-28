Dangerous Heat Continues Across Alabama as Heat Index Nears 109°F

Dangerous heat is expected to persist across Alabama today, with heat index values ranging from 105°F to 109°F, creating hazardous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Actual afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s, with some locations approaching the 100°F (38°C) mark. Combined with high humidity, the extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Residents are urged to limit time outdoors, take frequent breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas, drink plenty of water, and check on vulnerable individuals, including older adults, children, and pets.

Officials warn that prolonged exposure to the heat can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke and advise the public to follow local weather updates throughout the day.