NOAA Storm Prediction Center Highlights Enhanced Severe Thunderstorm Risk Across Parts of the Eastern U.S.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued its latest Day 1 Convective Outlook, highlighting an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and central Appalachian regions.

The forecast indicates a 70% probability of severe weather within 25 miles of a point over parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and surrounding areas, with an elevated threat for damaging wind gusts. Other regions, including parts of the Northeast, Florida, the Southern Plains, and the Southwest, also face isolated to scattered severe thunderstorm potential.

Forecasters warn that storms developing throughout the day could produce damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and isolated tornadoes in the highest-risk areas.

Residents are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to act quickly if severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.