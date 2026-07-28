NWS Survey Teams to Assess Storm Damage in DuPage and Southern Cook Counties After Severe Weather

The National Weather Service (NWS) Chicago announced that survey teams will visit DuPage County, southern Cook County, and nearby areas on Tuesday to assess damage caused by Monday’s severe storms.

The surveys are part of the NWS’s post-storm evaluation process to determine the intensity and path of any tornadoes or other significant wind events that may have occurred during the outbreak.

Officials said additional information, including survey findings and any confirmed tornado ratings, will be released later today as it becomes available.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to remain cautious around damaged structures, downed trees, and power lines while cleanup efforts continue.