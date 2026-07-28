England and Wales Face High to Very High UV Levels as Sunshine Continues

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Strong sunshine across England and Wales today and on Wednesday is expected to bring high to very high UV levels, increasing the risk of sunburn and skin damage after only a short time outdoors.

Weather officials are reminding the public that UV radiation can still damage the skin even on cloudy days, despite generally more moderate UV levels across northern parts of the UK.

People spending time outdoors are advised to use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, seek shade during the strongest sunshine, and protect their eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses.

Health officials stress that taking sun safety precautions is important regardless of cloud cover, as harmful ultraviolet rays can penetrate through clouds.