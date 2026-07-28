New raw aerial video has emerged showing the aftermath of the partial collapse of Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake and a subsequent explosion.

Video: New Raw Aerial Footage Shows Aftermath of Partial Aeon Mall Collapse Following Kumamoto Earthquake https://t.co/IzXlapLQ5X pic.twitter.com/kTuyY7Qp5d — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

The footage captures extensive structural damage to the shopping complex, with portions of the building visibly collapsed as emergency crews continue search-and-rescue operations in the area.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosion, and investigations remain ongoing. Emergency responders continue to assess the damage while searching for anyone who may still be trapped.

The powerful earthquake caused widespread destruction across parts of Kumamoto Prefecture, damaging roads, bridges, and buildings, while dozens of people have been reported injured. Officials continue to warn residents of possible aftershocks as recovery efforts continue.