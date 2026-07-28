Heavy Rain Threat Forecast for Northern Ireland and Scotland Through Wednesday

Periods of heavy rain and showers are expected to affect Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland over the next 36 hours, increasing the risk of localized flooding.

Forecasters say 10 to 20 mm (0.4 to 0.8 inches) of rain could fall within 2 to 3 hours in some locations. By the end of Wednesday, rainfall totals could reach up to 40 mm (1.6 inches) in the hardest-hit areas.

Residents are advised to stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially in areas prone to surface water flooding. Motorists should exercise caution, as heavy downpours may reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Officials continue to monitor the developing weather system and encourage the public to follow the latest forecasts and any weather warnings that may be issued.