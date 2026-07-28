Tornado Warning Continues for Holden, Delbarton, and Myrtle, West Virginia Until 8:15 a.m. EDT

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 8:15 a.m. EDT for the communities of Holden, Delbarton, and Myrtle in West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents in the warned area should seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris can be dangerous to those caught outdoors or in mobile homes.

The warning indicates that a tornado has been detected by radar or reported by trained observers, and hazardous weather conditions are ongoing. Residents are urged to monitor official weather updates and remain in a safe location until the warning expires or is canceled.