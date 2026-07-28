Special Weather Statement Issued for Gila County, Arizona Until 4:00 a.m. MST

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Gila County, Arizona, effective until 4:00 a.m. MST.

Residents are advised to remain alert for hazardous weather conditions that may affect travel and outdoor activities. Depending on the developing weather, localized impacts such as heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, or reduced visibility may occur.

Motorists are urged to use caution, especially in areas prone to flooding or poor visibility, and to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials as conditions evolve.