Fatal Physical Rescue Incident Reported in Winnetka, Los Angeles

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The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a fatal physical rescue incident Tuesday at 20527 W. Parthenia Street in the Winnetka neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Emergency crews from Fire Station 104 were dispatched to the scene. LAFD classified the incident as a physical rescue with a fatality.

Authorities have not yet released details regarding the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the deceased. The cause of the fatality remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.