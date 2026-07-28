Kumamoto Airport (KMJ) temporarily closed its runway after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kyushu region, according to reports.

Video: Kumamoto Airport Runway Closed Following Powerful M7.1 Kyushu Earthquake https://t.co/JCDqbAjqKe pic.twitter.com/R2a1Dn7ni8 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

Video footage from Aso Kumamoto Airport captured the moment the strong earthquake shook the area, prompting safety inspections and the suspension of runway operations. Airport authorities closed the runway while crews assessed the facility for possible damage.

The earthquake triggered strong shaking across parts of Kyushu and prompted tsunami advisories for portions of the region. Authorities are continuing inspections of transportation infrastructure, including airports, railways, and roads, as emergency crews evaluate the impact of the quake.

Officials have not yet announced when normal runway operations will resume. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information as inspections continue.