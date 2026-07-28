Video: Watch Live Cameras After Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kumamoto

Watch live disaster-prevention cameras and photos from across Kumamoto Prefecture after a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck southwestern Japan at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time.

Watch Live Cameras After Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kumamoto https://t.co/ddT3PGd5iC pic.twitter.com/TH4iycnsBw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

Live footage from Kumamoto, Minamata, Amakusa, Chuo Ward, and Yatsushiro shows conditions in the affected areas as emergency officials assess the impact of the quake.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea, warning that waves of up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) are possible. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to move to higher ground and remain alert for additional instructions.

Authorities also warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks following the quake, which reached Seismic Intensity 7 (Shindo 7) in parts of Kumamoto Prefecture.

The videos below include live NHK disaster cameras, footage from multiple locations across Kumamoto, and weather radar images as emergency crews continue to monitor the situation. There were no immediate official reports of casualties at the time of publication.