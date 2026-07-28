Preliminary Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Kyushu; Emergency Earthquake Warning Issued

A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kyushu region, prompting Japanese authorities to issue an Emergency Earthquake Warning for several prefectures.

The warning covers Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki, where residents were urged to take immediate protective action as strong shaking was expected or already occurring.

The earthquake’s magnitude is preliminary and may be revised as additional seismic data becomes available.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are assessing the situation and advising residents to remain alert for aftershocks and follow instructions from emergency officials.