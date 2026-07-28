Petition Urges NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to Skip 25th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony

An online petition calling on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend the 25th anniversary September 11 remembrance ceremony has reportedly attracted thousands of signatures, including some family members of victims.

The petition argues that Mamdani should not participate in the annual commemoration, citing concerns over his public positions, associations, and responses to rhetoric that some signers believe are inconsistent with the spirit of the event. Organizers also point to individuals they say Mamdani has supported, arguing that his attendance would be disrespectful to some victims’ families.

Among the petition’s supporters are Monica Iken Murphy, whose husband, Michael, was killed in the South Tower, and Giovanni Galante, whose wife, Grace Catherine Galante, died in the North Tower. They said the ceremony should remain focused on honoring those lost and the families directly affected.

Others in the 9/11 community disagree with the effort. Dennis McKeon, a Staten Island-based 9/11 survivor group organizer, said public officials from across the political spectrum have attended remembrance ceremonies for years and should not be excluded based on politics.

Responding to the controversy, Mayor Mamdani said he intends to attend the ceremony and honor the victims, survivors, first responders, and families affected by the attacks.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum emphasized that the annual commemoration is intended to remain free of politics, noting that elected officials traditionally attend only to pay their respects and do not deliver remarks during the ceremony. Petition organizers said they also plan to bring their concerns before the New York City Council.