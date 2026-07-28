Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Remote Region of Western China

Screenshot

A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck a remote area of western China, according to initial seismic reports.

The earthquake was centered approximately 190 kilometers (118 miles) northwest of Oula Xiuma, China. There were no immediate reports of injuries, fatalities, or significant damage, largely due to the remote location of the epicenter.

Seismologists may revise the earthquake’s magnitude, depth, or location as additional data becomes available. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any aftershocks or potential impacts on nearby communities.

Further updates will be provided as more information is released.