Two protesters linked to Iran’s January 2026 demonstrations were executed Tuesday in Isfahan, according to Iran’s judiciary and multiple opposition and human rights groups. Iranian state media identified the men as Amirhossein Safari and Abolfazl Sepahi, saying they were convicted over their alleged roles in the January unrest.



Video: Two Protesters Executed in Isfahan as Crowd Gathers Outside Prison, Reports of Clashes Emerge https://t.co/tLLtR8yWAN pic.twitter.com/P6VzV2vZos — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 28, 2026

According to Iranian opposition sources, crowds gathered outside the prison and in Alikhani Square ahead of the executions, where security forces were heavily deployed. Opposition-linked reports said clashes broke out as authorities attempted to disperse those gathered.

Some opposition sources also claimed that a woman was fatally shot during the unrest. However, this has not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities had not publicly confirmed such a death at the time of reporting.

The executions come amid growing international concern over Iran’s use of the death penalty against individuals arrested during the January protests. Last week, a U.N. fact-finding mission urged Iranian authorities to halt further protest-related executions, warning that several additional prisoners remain at risk.