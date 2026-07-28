Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $633 Million After No Winner in Monday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $633 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, lottery officials announced.

The jackpot carries an estimated cash option of $277.3 million for winners who choose the lump-sum payout instead of the annuity.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were:

6 – 26 – 46 – 58 – 65

Powerball: 25

Power Play: 2x

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2 per play, with an optional $1 Power Play feature that can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Meanwhile, Mega Millions has also climbed to an estimated $800 million, marking another massive jackpot after months without a grand prize winner.

The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.