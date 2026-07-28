Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Paterson, Fair Lawn, and Paramus, New Jersey Until 7:15 PM EDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paterson, Fair Lawn, and Paramus, New Jersey, effective until 7:15 p.m. EDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 60 to 70 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall that may lead to localized flooding and dangerous travel conditions.

Residents are urged to take shelter immediately in a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes. Strong winds may down trees and power lines, causing scattered power outages.

Continue to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials for the latest warnings and safety information.