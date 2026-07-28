Vigil Held in Queens for Soldier Killed During Iranian Missile Attack in Jordan

Hundreds of mourners gathered Monday evening in Ozone Park, Queens, to honor Staff Sgt. Angel Rampersad, the U.S. Army soldier who was killed during an Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17.

The 28-year-old soldier, who was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, was remembered during a vigil held outside her family’s home. Local residents, military cadets, elected officials, friends, and family paid tribute to her life, service, and sacrifice.

“Tonight, we remember Angel as a United States Army soldier, a hometown hero, an American hero,” said Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association. “To those who knew and loved her most, she was so much more than a uniform.”

Among those attending the vigil were New York Attorney General Letitia James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who praised Rampersad’s dedication, courage, and commitment to serving her country.

Rampersad was born in Trinidad and raised in Queens, where she attended P.S. 108, Forest Hills High School, and later graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She is survived by her parents, her older sister, and her spouse, whom she met while serving in the military.

“My daughter was a good soldier. She fought for this country, and she died for this country,” her mother, Carol Acevedo, said. “I am a mother that is highly proud of her.”

The vigil included a moment of silence, an honor guard by local cadets, and the release of white doves in her memory.

Rampersad’s funeral will be held Friday at 9 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens. The public is invited to attend and honor her life, military service, and sacrifice.