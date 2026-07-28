Police officers and racing officials rescued 10 horses from a stable at the Saratoga Casino Hotel after a nearby barn caught fire, but 17 horses died in the blaze, authorities said.

Video: Police Rescue 10 Horses as Barn Fire Kills 17 at Saratoga Casino Hotel in New York https://t.co/unQ0j9XZpN — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

The Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to reports of a fire at the casino property and arrived to find horses still inside the stable as flames rapidly spread from a nearby barn.

According to police, New York Racing Association (NYRA) security personnel, along with Sgt. Wilson and Officers Alexander, Bogdan, Mandala, Nadeau, Rathore, and Sakil, rushed into action as the fire intensified.

Officials said the horses were “frozen in fear” while flames crept closer to the stable. Working together, first responders successfully evacuated 10 horses to safety.

Despite the rescue efforts, 17 horses perished in the fire, authorities confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no injuries to first responders have been reported.