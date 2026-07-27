Four teenagers were killed early Sunday after a police pursuit ended when their vehicle sped off a bridge and slammed into a parked freight train boxcar on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.

Video: Four Teens Killed After Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash Into Freight Train in Chicago https://t.co/AZ09rHR9sf pic.twitter.com/iC6yF2XZKb — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

According to Chicago Police and Illinois State Police, the incident began after officers received a report that someone inside the vehicle had allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. A brief pursuit was terminated before Illinois State Police later located the same vehicle and attempted another stop. The driver initially pulled over but sped away again.

The chase ended in the 6900 block of South Cicero Avenue, where the vehicle left the roadway, flew off a bridge, and crashed into a parked freight train boxcar below. Three occupants died at the scene, while a fourth was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The victims were identified as Cristofer Lopez Montan, 19, of Woodstock; Yuarem Garcia-Pena, 18, of Woodstock; Yaritza Martinez Villeda, 17, of Crystal Lake; and Vanessa Morales, 14, of Palatine, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and the fatal crash.