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Tornado Warning Continues for Delbarton, West Virginia Until 8:15 a.m. EDT
A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Delbarton, West Virginia, until 8:15 a.m. EDT.
Residents in the warned area should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.
People outdoors or in vehicles should move to the nearest substantial shelter and continue monitoring official weather updates until the warning expires or authorities declare the danger has passed.