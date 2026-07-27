Special Weather Statement Issued for Staten Island, Newark, and Elizabeth Until 6:15 PM EDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for Staten Island, New York, Newark, New Jersey, and Elizabeth, New Jersey, in effect until 6:15 p.m. EDT.

The statement warns of strong thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and small hail. Brief downpours may reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions, with localized ponding of water possible on roads.

While this is not a severe thunderstorm warning, residents should remain alert, move indoors if thunderstorms approach, and avoid outdoor activities until the storms pass.

Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down during heavy rain, and never drive through flooded roadways. Continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service for any additional watches or warnings.