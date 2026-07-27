Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Watseka, Gilman, and Clifton, Illinois Until 5:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Watseka, Gilman, and Clifton, Illinois, effective until 5:45 p.m. CDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, creating a significant threat to people, vehicles, homes, trees, crops, and power lines.

Additional hazards include frequent lightning, torrential rainfall, and sharply reduced visibility, which could make travel dangerous and result in localized flooding.

Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes. Continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials.