Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across New York Through Wednesday; 2–4 Inches of Rain Possible

New Yorkers should prepare for extended periods of showers and thunderstorms beginning Monday, July 28, and continuing through Wednesday, July 30, with the potential for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall across the city and locally higher amounts in some areas.

Forecasters say the greatest threat for heavy downpours is expected Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, when intense rainfall could lead to flash flooding, poor drainage flooding, and hazardous travel conditions.

Residents are urged to monitor weather updates, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and be prepared for possible delays and localized impacts as the storm system moves through the region.