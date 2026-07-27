X Officially Begins Rolling Out X Money to Users in the United States

X has officially begun rolling out X Money to users in the United States, marking a major step toward Elon Musk’s vision of transforming the platform into an “everything app.” The rollout is initially limited, with access expanding to eligible U.S. users in phases. (The Coin Headlines)

X Money is designed to offer peer-to-peer payments, a digital wallet, bank transfers, and a Visa-powered debit card. Early users also receive features such as cashback rewards, with the service launching in partnership with Visa and supported by licensed financial infrastructure. (The Coin Headlines)

The rollout represents one of X’s most significant product launches since Elon Musk acquired the platform, as the company continues expanding beyond social media into digital payments and financial services. Additional features and wider availability are expected in future phases. (Wellesley Hills Financial)