Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois Until 4:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois, until 4:45 p.m. CDT.

The storm is expected to produce damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, posing a significant threat to people, vehicles, homes, trees, and power lines.

Additional hazards include torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and reduced visibility, which could create dangerous travel conditions and lead to localized flooding.

Residents in the warning area are urged to take shelter immediately in a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.