Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois Until 4:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kankakee, Bourbonnais, and Bradley, Illinois, until 4:45 p.m. CDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, posing a serious threat to people, vehicles, homes, trees, and power lines.

Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and rapidly changing weather conditions are also expected, which could create hazardous travel conditions and cause localized flooding.

Residents in the warning area are urged to seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.