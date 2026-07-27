Los Angeles Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence for Pop Singer D4vd to Stand Trial on Murder, Mutilation Charges

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for pop singer D4vd to stand trial on murder and mutilation charges, allowing the criminal case to move forward.

The ruling follows a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors presented evidence they believe establishes probable cause to proceed to trial. The decision does not determine guilt or innocence, but means the case will advance through the California court system.

D4vd has been charged with murder and mutilation, allegations that prosecutors say warrant a full trial. Defense attorneys are expected to continue challenging the charges as the case proceeds.

Further court appearances are expected in the coming weeks as prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare for trial. Additional details are likely to emerge as the judicial process continues.