T-Mobile Hit by Widespread Nationwide Outage, Thousands of Users Report ‘SOS’ Mode

Thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States reported widespread service disruptions Monday, with many users saying their phones switched to “SOS” mode, leaving them unable to make calls, send texts, or access mobile data. (Yahoo News Malaysia)

According to Downdetector, reports of service issues surged around 4:30 p.m. EDT, peaking at more than 60,000 outage reports. Customers in states including California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Utah, Arizona, Florida, and Washington reported losing cellular service. (Yahoo News Malaysia)

Users across social media described seeing only “SOS” on their devices, indicating they could make emergency calls but were otherwise unable to connect to the T-Mobile network. Community reports suggest the outage affected customers in multiple regions simultaneously, although not every subscriber experienced a disruption. (Reddit)

As of the latest reports, T-Mobile has not announced the cause of the outage or provided an estimated timeline for full service restoration. (Yahoo News Malaysia)