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FBI: Homeland Security Task Force Seizes Fentanyl, Firearms, and Meth in Kansas City Operation
A multi-agency law enforcement operation in Kansas City, Missouri, has resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs, firearms, cash, and other evidence, according to the FBI Kansas City.
Federal, state, and local officers executed multiple federal search warrants on July 17 as part of a Homeland Security Task Force investigation.
Authorities said the operation led to the seizure of:
- 1,311 grams of fentanyl
- 1,559.2 grams of methamphetamine
- 20,479 grams of marijuana
- 50 firearms
- Nearly $40,000 in cash
- Six pill presses
- Additional illegal items
Several Kansas City, Missouri, residents, including one Mexican national, have been charged by criminal complaint in connection with the investigation.
The case remains under investigation, and officials said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.