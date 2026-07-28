FBI: Homeland Security Task Force Seizes Fentanyl, Firearms, and Meth in Kansas City Operation

A multi-agency law enforcement operation in Kansas City, Missouri, has resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs, firearms, cash, and other evidence, according to the FBI Kansas City.

Federal, state, and local officers executed multiple federal search warrants on July 17 as part of a Homeland Security Task Force investigation.

Authorities said the operation led to the seizure of:

1,311 grams of fentanyl

1,559.2 grams of methamphetamine

20,479 grams of marijuana

50 firearms

Nearly $40,000 in cash

Six pill presses

Additional illegal items

Several Kansas City, Missouri, residents, including one Mexican national, have been charged by criminal complaint in connection with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation, and officials said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.