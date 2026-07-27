News
California Opens Evacuation Centers as Dove Fire Burns in Tuolumne County
California officials have opened multiple evacuation centers to assist residents displaced by the Dove Fire burning in Tuolumne County, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced.
The following evacuation centers are now open:
- Tuolumne Community Resilience Center
18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne, CA 95379
Small animals are accepted.
- Tuolumne County Transit Center
12879 Justice Center Dr., Sonora, CA 95370
Animal evacuation centers have also been established at:
- Tuolumne County Animal Control
10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327
- Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds
19130 Rawhide Rd., Jamestown, CA 95327
Officials are urging residents to follow all evacuation orders, remain alert to changing fire conditions, and monitor official emergency updates for the latest information on the Dove Fire and evacuation procedures.