California Opens Evacuation Centers as Dove Fire Burns in Tuolumne County

California officials have opened multiple evacuation centers to assist residents displaced by the Dove Fire burning in Tuolumne County, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced.

The following evacuation centers are now open:

Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne, CA 95379

Small animals are accepted.

18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne, CA 95379 Small animals are accepted. Tuolumne County Transit Center

12879 Justice Center Dr., Sonora, CA 95370

Animal evacuation centers have also been established at:

Tuolumne County Animal Control

10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327

10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown, CA 95327 Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds

19130 Rawhide Rd., Jamestown, CA 95327

Officials are urging residents to follow all evacuation orders, remain alert to changing fire conditions, and monitor official emergency updates for the latest information on the Dove Fire and evacuation procedures.