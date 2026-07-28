Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Englewood, Bergenfield, and Dumont, New Jersey Until 6:30 PM EDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Englewood, Bergenfield, and Dumont, New Jersey, until 6:30 p.m. EDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 60 to 70 mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that may cause localized flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

Residents in the warning area should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm has passed. Strong winds may bring down trees and power lines, resulting in scattered power outages.

Continue to monitor updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials for the latest information and any additional warnings.