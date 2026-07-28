Update: 38 Roads Remain Closed as Wildfires Continue Across Parts of Spain

A total of 38 roads remain closed as wildfires continue to burn across several regions of Spain, according to the latest official update.

The road closures are affecting the provinces of:

Ávila

Castellón

Madrid

Toledo

Emergency crews remain deployed as firefighters work to contain the blazes and protect nearby communities. Authorities are urging motorists to avoid affected areas, follow official road closure notices, and comply with evacuation orders where issued.

Wildfire conditions continue to be monitored as high temperatures and dry weather increase the risk of further fire activity in parts of the country.