Semi-Truck Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on I-5 in Federal Way; Major Traffic Delays Expected

A fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck shut down multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way, Washington, on Tuesday morning, causing significant traffic delays.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the collision occurred just before 10 a.m. near the Federal Way Rest Area, just south of State Route 18 (milepost 141). The two right lanes of northbound I-5 remain closed as authorities investigate the crash.

Officials said the semi-truck driver died as a result of the collision. No additional information about other people involved has been released.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said emergency crews are on the scene, and there is currently no estimated time for the lanes to reopen. Traffic backups have stretched for more than three miles into Pierce County.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and expect significant travel delays while the investigation and cleanup continue.