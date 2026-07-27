82-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle; Suspect Faces Charges

An 82-year-old Florida grandmother, Deborah Murphy, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a fatal crash, authorities said.

According to law enforcement, the driver has been identified as Carlos Suarez-Contreras, who has been arrested in connection with the incident and is facing criminal charges. Authorities have also stated that he is accused of being unlawfully present in the United States, though his immigration status is subject to official determination.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and officials have not yet released additional details regarding the events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the investigating agency.