Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Kankakee, New Lenox, and Bourbonnais, Illinois Until 4:45 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kankakee, New Lenox, and Bourbonnais, Illinois, effective until 4:45 p.m. CDT.

The storm is expected to produce damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, creating the potential for significant damage to homes, vehicles, trees, and power lines.

Residents in the warning area should also expect heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and rapidly changing weather conditions, which may lead to hazardous travel and localized flooding.

People in the affected communities are urged to take shelter immediately inside a sturdy building, stay away from windows, and monitor updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.