Severe Thunderstorm Warning Continues for Joliet, Crest Hill, and Shorewood, Illinois Until 4:30 PM CDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Joliet, Crest Hill, and Shorewood, Illinois, until 4:30 p.m. CDT.

The storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail, posing a serious threat to people, vehicles, roofs, windows, trees, and power lines.

In addition to destructive winds and large hail, the storm may bring torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and sharply reduced visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions.

Residents are urged to seek shelter indoors immediately, stay away from windows, and continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service until the warning expires or is canceled.