911 Calls Capture Panic After Fatal Stabbing at Miramar Gas Station; Suspect Charged with First-Degree Murder

Newly released 911 calls reveal the frantic moments after witnesses saw a man fatally stabbed at a Mobil gas station in Miramar, Florida.

According to Miramar Police, 26-year-old Jerry Saint Vil has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing, which occurred Wednesday night at the gas station located in the 16000 block of Miramar Parkway.

Investigators said an altercation between Saint Vil and the victim escalated, ending with the victim being stabbed.

The released emergency calls captured witnesses desperately pleading for help.

“He is on the floor, bleeding to death!” one caller told dispatchers.

Another caller reported:

“Do you know the gas station near Target? We just saw a guy attack some guy. He just jumped on him. I don’t know what he did to him. I just see him lying on the floor.”

The victim, identified as Teofilo Vargas, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said Saint Vil was arrested days later during a search in the 2100 block of Acapulco Drive. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Court records show Saint Vil had previously been arrested in May on charges including trespassing and burglary.

Family members described Vargas as a devoted father and loyal friend. They are now working to return his body to the Dominican Republic for burial. Employees at the gas station said Vargas worked at the on-site car wash.

Miramar Police continue to investigate what led to the deadly confrontation.