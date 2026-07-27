Special Marine Warning Issued for Waters from Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet Until 6:30 PM EDT

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Marine Warning for the Atlantic coastal waters from Sebastian Inlet to Jupiter Inlet, extending 0 to 20 nautical miles offshore, until 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Strong thunderstorms moving across the area are capable of producing hazardous conditions for boaters, including strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning, torrential rainfall, rough seas, and sharply reduced visibility.

Mariners should seek safe harbor immediately if possible and avoid navigating through the warned area until the storms have passed.

Boaters are urged to continue monitoring NOAA Weather Radio and updates from the National Weather Service for the latest marine weather information and any additional warnings.