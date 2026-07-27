A powerful tornado left significant damage across Menasha, Wisconsin, after tearing through the community earlier this afternoon.

Video: Significant Tornado Damage Reported in Menasha, Wisconsin After Powerful Tornado https://t.co/zfjsQFd1ST pic.twitter.com/YRdFOWCxXL — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 27, 2026

Video from the scene shows extensive destruction, including heavily damaged buildings, downed trees, and debris scattered across affected neighborhoods as emergency crews respond to the aftermath.

Authorities are continuing to assess the extent of the damage and determine whether there are any injuries. Residents are urged to avoid damaged areas and follow instructions from local emergency officials.

The tornado was part of a severe weather outbreak that affected portions of Wisconsin, bringing dangerous storms capable of producing destructive winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

📷: @StormChaser_CJ